Meow-A-Thon set for June 3

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Meow-A-Thon Runners participate in the Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue Meow-A-Thon 5K at Veterans Park in October 2020.

People who want to help save abandoned, stray and injured cats and kittens — or who just enjoy a run or walk in the park — have another chance to do so with the 2023 Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon and 1-mile Whisker Walk.

This will be the sixth year for the event, held at Veterans Park in Hoover. This year’s 5K and walk is scheduled for Saturday, June 3. Check-in and on-site registration will begin at 7 a.m., while the 5K will start at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile Whisker Walk will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Awards will be given out to the overall top three male and female runners in the 5K, as well as the top three male and female runners in various age groups, said Kitty Kat Haven founder and Executive Director Rita Bowman.

Last year’s event drew 216 participants, which is probably one of the better turnouts, and raised about $9,000, including money from sponsors, registration fees and T-shirt sales, race director Kim Tyler said. The lead sponsors this year are Hargrove Engineering, Holmes Feline Clinic and Alford Avenue Veterinary Hospital.

The cost to register is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the 1-mile Whisker Walk through Friday, June 2. The price goes up $5 for each on race day. Online registration is at runsignup.com/meowathon.

Packet pickup and in-person registration is Friday, June 2, at Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue’s facility at 3432 Old Columbiana Road from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue has placed more than 800 cats into homes in the past year. Since the nonprofit first opened in 2016, it has saved and found homes for more than 5,500 cats and kittens. There are about 60 cats at the center and another 150 cats and kittens in foster care elsewhere, Bowman said.