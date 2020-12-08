Metro Roundup: Sims Garden offers COVID-safe photos with Santa

× Expand Staff photo. Amy Milam, the full-time manager of Sims Garden since 2018, is planning a Christmas event at the garden after the success of the fall festival. Photos with Santa will be available throughout December.

The Fall Festival at Sims Garden was such a success that Amy Milam, who manages the property, decided to continue the fun with a Christmas-themed event at the garden.

On select days after Thanksgiving and until Christmas, people can reserve a 10-minute timeslot to have a “Santa-safe” photo taken with Santa at Sims Garden.

“When you come, you’ll have to have a mask on, and we’ll have Santa and the kids seated 6 feet apart so that kids can tell Santa what they want for Christmas,” Milam said. “And then when you want to take the photo, your kids or pets will be seated in front of Santa, and he will stand behind them. At that point, for the photo, you can take your masks down.”

Photos are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 28 and 29; Dec. 3-6; Dec. 10-13; and Dec. 17-20. There are a total of 224 available time slots, but Milam said many people have already begun booking their appointments.

The cost per family is a $25 donation to Sims Garden. A professional photographer is available upon request for an additional fee, but otherwise, someone in the group must be responsible for taking the photo.

“With the environment we’re living in — with COVID-19 and the need to be safely distanced — I just thought maybe Santa photos could be a service we could provide to the community and make it another way to raise some extra funds for Sims Garden,” Milam said.

Make an appointment by emailing simsgarden@homewoodal.net.