Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson to speak at Hoover Mayor's Prayer Breakfast

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200127_Big_10_Mayors03 Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson speaks at a press conference with the mayors of the 10 largest cities in Alabama at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is scheduled as the speaker for the 2023 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, to be held Tuesday, May 2, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

Stimpson, who first took office as Mobile’s 108th mayor in 2013, was reelected in 2017 and 2021.

Stimpson spent 37 years with his family’s Gulf Lumber Co. and its successor, Scotch & Gulf Lumber. He worked his way up through the company and eventually served as chief financial officer and executive vice president before leaving to run for mayor in 2013.

Since Stimpson took office, he has worked to put the city on a stronger financial footing. The city reduced its bonded indebtedness by nearly $100 million and unfunded liabilities for pension and benefits by $200 million, which led to credit rating increases from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.

During the same period, Mobile’s government built a reserve fund big enough to cover two months’ worth of expenses and provided multiple pay increases to its employees.

Stimpson also launched a “Map for Mobile” initiative designed to provide infrastructure improvements, a “One Mobile” campaign to make the city a “safer, more business- and family-friendly city,” and the city’s first supplier diversity program.

Stimpson graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He has served on the boards of the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Alabama, Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, Alabama Policy Institute, Business Council of Alabama and University of Alabama President’s Cabinet.

He and his wife, Jean, have been married since 1975 and have four children and 14 grandchildren. They are longtime active members of Ashland Place United Methodist Church.

The Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, organized by the Hoover Beautification Board, is scheduled from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Retired WBRC-TV news anchor Janet Hall is to serve as mistress of ceremonies, and ministers scheduled to participate in the program are the Rev. Tony Johnson of Riverchase United Methodist Church and the Rev. Vernon Huguley of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

Tickets to the breakfast cost $35, or $350 for a table for 10, and can be obtained through the Hoover Library Theatre box office at ci.ovationtix.com/35586.