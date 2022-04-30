Mt Laurel Library making room for growth

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Leah Ingram Eagle. The new community/activities room at Mt Laurel Library will add 500 square feet of space and provide a dedicated space for programs and events. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The Mt Laurel library has recently undergone construction to make space to better accommodate their patrons.

The project, which totals approximately 500 square feet, was financed by North Shelby Library, of which Mt Laurel is a branch. The Mt Laurel construction is part of a broader renovation project by North Shelby Library that includes renovation and expansion of the children’s area at that location.

“There just was not enough space for the growing community [in the former community room],’ said Kate Etheredge, the director of Library Services at North Shelby Library and Mt Laurel Library. “Dunnavant Valley is exploding. The more people who live out there, the more people come into the library.”

Set to be ready by late spring or early summer, a large community/activities room will be open to host children’s and summer reading activities, community meetings and more. Part of the new construction also includes a restroom, staff break area, storage room along with a tornado safe space. A second large television screen and audio/video access were also installed.

“Before the pandemic, we had a lot of people attending programs,” Ethredge said. “During summer reading, Double Oak Community Church was gracious and let us use their facilities because the number of kids coming in for our programs was more than our tiny room could handle.”

From inside the library, the new room may be accessed through a door from the reading room. An additional exterior door was installed at the top of a handicap accessible ramp.

Community members and businesses will be able to rent the room for private events. Civic groups will be able to meet in the room at a reduced rate or for free, depending on the type of meeting. Friends of the Mt Laurel Library book sale selections, along with community interest items will be moved from the former community room into the new one.

“A lot of community groups need space to meet, and the library will be happy to host them,” Ethredge said.