Mt Laurel Spring Festival celebrates 23rd year

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. The Mt Laurel Spring Festival.

The annual Mt Laurel Spring Festival will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023. The event will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will celebrate the best of spring through dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Over the years, the festival has continually grown to be a premier family event. ARC Realty, the exclusive real estate company within Mt Laurel, has teamed up with EBSCO and the Town of Mt Laurel to sponsor the event for the last 5 years.

“It's our commitment to give back to the community and support the community through wonderful events that help to bring folks together,” said Tiffany Bittner with ARC Realty.

Visitors will enjoy shopping at the many artisan and farmer pop-up booths. Bittner said visitors can expect local businesses offering women’s and children’s clothing, jewelry, candles, art, woodworking and more.

“[There will be] more than 200 vendors selling all sorts of wonderful products,” she said. “We stress local, handmade items that make for one-of-a-kind creations.”

At nearby Olmsted Park, there will be a dedicated area for children. Various kid-friendly rides will be available, as well as the opportunity to enjoy face painting.

One of the largest draws for the festival is the abundance of food trucks that will be in attendance. Bittner says that a few of the confirmed food trucks include Nawlins Po Boys, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Urban Pops, Southern Waffles & Coffee, Croix and Street Vegan.

Bryson Square Stage will host live entertainment. At press time, the lineup of entertainment was not available.

For more information on the Mt Laurel Spring Festival, visit mtlaurel.com/blog/mt-laurel-spring-festival-2023.