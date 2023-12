On Dec. 9, Cat-n-Bird Winery, located at 11661 Old U.S. 280 in Chelsea, will host an event featuring live music with Will Paustian and the culinary delights of Crazy Matt's Pizza.

The festivities will unfold from noon to 4 p.m., offering attendees a chance to enjoy the harmonious tunes of Will Paustian while savoring the flavors of pizza from Crazy Matt's.

For more information, can visit cat-n-bird.com.