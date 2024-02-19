Nashville-based recording artist Pepper Brooks to perform at Cat-n-Bird Winery

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelbyal.com.

Cat-n-Bird Winery will host "Music With Pepper Brooks" from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 24.

The event features live music by Nashville-based recording artist Pepper Brooks and delectable cuisine from Corazon Mexican.

Guests can enjoy savory dishes from Corazon Mexican served from noon to 3 p.m., followed by Pepper Brooks' musical performance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of delightful melodies, delicious food, and fine wine in the charming setting of Cat-n-Bird Winery.

Tickets can be purchased on the Cat-n-Bird Winery website at cat-n-bird.com. For more information and ticket purchases, please visit cat-n-bird.com.