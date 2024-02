× Expand Photo courtesy of Cat-n-Bird Winery Facebook. Nashville Recording Artist Madeleine

Cat-n-Bird Winery is hosting a fun event on Feb. 17 from noon to 5 p.m.

People can enjoy tasty food from Cousins Maine Lobster and listen to great music by Madeleine, a recording artist from Nashville.

The food will be served all afternoon, and Madeleine will play her songs from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information and to plan your visit, interested individuals can visit the website cat-n-bird.com.