CFO/Deputy County Manager began new positions in Shelby County

Two new key employees recently started new roles for Shelby County.

Jesslan Wilson has been hired as the deputy county manager. She has been working as the director of economic development at the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham for the past six years.

Brian Wheeler has also been hired as the county’s new CFO and will train under current CFO Cheryl Naugher until her retirement in 2025. Wheeler previously worked with the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts, and his territories includes Washington, Monroe, Escambia, Mobile and Baldwin counties. He was also the manager over the Shelby County audits in 2011.

Both Wheeler and Wilson had their first day on May 6.