New dining complex to open in Chelsea

Three new restaurants will soon be coming to the Chelsea area.

A redevelopment is underway at the former TreeTop Family Adventure location located off Dunnavant Valley Road to bring the eateries, all owned by the Pihakis Restaurant Group, to the U.S. 280 corridor.

Melody Whitten, Director of Development for 58 INC., said that for the past several months, they have been working alongside Michael Mouron with Capstone Real Estate Investments LLC and Nick Pihakis with Pihakis Restaurant Group to bring a development to the property to complement the growing community in the county.

“This project will be transformative for that site and I'm confident the residents along the U.S. 280 corridor will be delighted with the caliber and variety these restaurants will bring to the market,” Whitten said. It's been a pleasure to support Mike, Nick, the adjoining property owners and a host of others to bring this project to fruition. 58 INC is tremendously grateful for their investment in Shelby County.”

The Pihakis Restaurant Group announced that plans are still in development, but the 6.5 acre area will include a Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant and Hero Doughnuts and Buns. The Little Donkey location currently at U.S. 119 will relocate to this space.

There will be open spaces for outdoor dining, a children’s area and large screen televisions for viewing sports. The complex has not yet been named, the hope is to bring folks together in a spirit of hospitality with great food, drinks and good times.

Nick Pihakis, the founder and CEO of The Pihakis Restaurant Group has personal connections to the area and has lived in Shelby County for over 40 years.

“I have done business in this community for decades,” Pihakis said. “I have watched our community grow in exciting ways and we want to enhance what is already happening here. PRG wants to place our ‘home-grown’ brands in the great communities that are outside of the immediate Birmingham area.”

This will be the fourth collaboration between Pihakis and Mouron. Pihakis said he recognized the great work that Mouron and Capstone Development had been doing all over the country, particularly in Birmingham, and was eager to meet him.

“Mike and his team, with their expertise in real estate and development have been essential to helping Pihakis Restaurant Group grow and thrive,” he said.

Pihakis Restaurant Group is made up of restaurants that celebrate great food, born from regional traditions, in approachable and fun spaces. A collective of businesses, started by real people, created to pass from generation to generation.