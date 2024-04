× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Chamber.

The Spot 280 celebrated its grand opening at 647 US Hwy 280, Suite Y on April 12. As a fine wine, beer, and liquor store, it offers classic collections for customers to explore.

The Spot 280 store is the only store in the area with a convenient drive-thru for wine, beer, and liquor purchases.

For product information, visit bottlezoo.com/store/bz_thespot.