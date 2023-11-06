New voting precinct in Chelsea; park and rec grants return

× Expand Map courtesy of Shelby County. A map of the new voting precincts in Shelby County.

Registered voters in the following Shelby County precincts have a new voting location beginning with the March 5, 2024, primary election:

Precinct 3: Beulah Baptist Church, 49484-AL25, Sterrett

Precinct 24: Kingwood Church, 100 Harvest Way, Alabaster

Precinct 30: McChesney Student Activity Center, 1100 College Drive

Precinct 34: Calera Baptist, 600 Whippoorwill Lane

Precinct 38: Double Oak Church Chelsea, 101 Chelsea Park Drive, Chelsea

The New Life Church will remain Precinct 6. The new location at Precinct 38 will include residents of Chelsea Park and other nearby areas.

All registered voters who have changes made to their precinct will be notified by a mailed postcard.

Park and recreation grants

The fiscal year 2024 Shelby County Park and Recreation Grant Application cycle opened in mid-September.

The grant program provides funding to assist with developing and/or improving parks and recreational opportunities in the county, especially in supporting the vision and goals of the Shelby County Comprehensive Plan.

The program is designed to coordinate funding from the Shelby County Commission, local municipalities, Shelby County Schools, the Shelby County Parks and Recreation Authority and various private associations and organizations.

In the FY24 budget, the grant program funds were raised from $350,000 to $500,000. The grants have a $100,000 maximum and the county provides a 25% match. Requests for funding have continued to increase over the years.

The application deadline is Oct. 31 at noon, and information can be found at shelbyal.com.

Community Development Block Grant program

Earlier this year, Shelby County was notified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that it is eligible as an Urban County in the Community Development Block Grant Program.

County Manager Chad Scroggins said at the Sept. 25 County Commission meeting that all of the municipalities in the county have signed on to be part of the cooperation agreements. The program provides support for community renewal and lower-income housing assistance activities in accordance with requirements of HUD.

This will encompass FY24 through FY26 and projects may be awarded after Oct. 1, 2024.

“This program gives us about $1 million per year, and that will give us, our municipalities, the ability not to compete against everyone in the state, but projects will all be done within Shelby County,” Scroggins said.

Scroggins added that a committee will be put together with representation from each of the municipalities to begin planning out expenditures and projects for the future.