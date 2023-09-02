Oak Mountain Mission holds annual Harvest of Hope event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain Mission Ministries. More than 500 people are expected to attend the Harvest of Hope Luncheon & Silent Auction, benefitting Oak Mountain Mission Ministries on Sept. 12.

Oak Mountain Mission Ministries 14th annual event, Harvest of Hope, is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 12, at The Club.

With 500 people expected to attend, Harvest of Hope is an essential fundraiser for Oak Mountain Mission. One-third of the mission’s income comes from this fundraiser.

All proceeds raised will go back to the Christian nonprofit organization located in Pelham that provides services to families in need in Shelby County and the greater Birmingham area, including food, clothing, household items and medical assistance to thousands of people in Shelby and Jefferson counties.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a silent auction, during which attendees will have the opportunity to bid on items such as vacations, tickets and more. Janet Hall, a supporter of Oak Mountain Mission and former WBRC-TV news anchor, will serve as the event’s mistress of ceremonies.

Lunch will be served and keynote speaker, Todd Gerelds, will kick off the luncheon and program at 11:30 a.m. Gerelds is the author of “Woodlawn,” a bestselling book and now major motion picture. The book tells Gerelds’s story of God working in his life, and his presentation at the luncheon will follow up on that topic.

A client of Oak Mountain Mission will also share about the impact of the ministry.

Corporate tables are available for $800, and a Faith Support Church table costs $400.

To reserve a spot at the event or sponsor a table, visit oakmtnmissions.com or call 205-685-5757.