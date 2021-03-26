Oak Mountain State Park closed due to storm damage

× Expand File photo Oak Mountain State Park

Due to the severe weather that moved through north Shelby County on Thursday, Oak Mountain State Park will remain closed until further notice.

According to their Facebook post, the park took a hit from the tornado. Currently, there are large areas of trees down toward the north end of the park, impassable roads, and no power in the park. Due to these safety concerns the park will not be checking in any campers, cabin guests, or those with pavilion rentals until Monday, March 28th, stating that guest safety is their utmost concern.

For those who had a reservation at the park and were due to arrive over the next few days (Friday, March 26th through Monday, March 29th) and have questions or concerns, email oakmountain.statepark@dcnr.alabama.gov. and a staff member will contact you. The phone lines in the park are currently down, so people are asked to email or send a private Facebook message.

"Thank you for the outpouring of support we have received from our park supporters," the post read. "From local governments, community organizations and individual park patrons we appreciate it more than words can say."

For those who want to help with cleanup at OMSP, they plans to organize volunteer cleanup efforts, but said their first step is making sure that the park is safe in order to conduct these cleanup events.

"We are working to assess the full extent of the damage inside the park and will continue to post updates as we have them," the post read.

Park staff apologized for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause, and thanked people for their continued support of Oak Mountain State Park

They will post announcements and updates on their Facebook page facebook.com/OakMountainSP.