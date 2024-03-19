Oak Mountain State Park's Guided Sunrise Hike to King’s Trail Overlook set on March 31

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Oak Mountain State Park invites outdoor enthusiasts to partake in a guided sunrise hike to King’s Trail Overlook on March 31. Scheduled to commence at 5:30 a.m., participants are requested to gather at the North Trailhead by 5:15 a.m.

The event welcomes hikers of all levels, but the trail is not suitable for strollers. Leashed dogs are permitted.

Attendees are urged to bring necessary equipment such as flashlights, water, snacks, hiking poles, cameras, and warm clothing for a safe and enjoyable experience. A $5 per person park admission fee is required.

For further updates, interested individuals can find more information on Facebook by searching for "Guided Sunrise Hike to King’s Trail Overlook."