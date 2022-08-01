Openings and closings: an update on restaurants along U.S. 280

× Expand File photo Cajun Boys

Two restaurants along the U.S. 280 Corridor announced their closures over the weekend, while several more are set to open.

Superior Grill, a popular tex-mex restaurant on the corridor had their last day of business on July 30.

280 Living was told last month that the closing date would be Dec. 31, but the restaurant’s facebook page shared the announcement on July 31 that it had closed.

“Our first words must be THANK YOU! Thank you Birmingham for 27 years of fun, friendships and family. #SuperiorBirmingham is officially closed. You have been the main ingredient for unforgettable memories in this wonderful city. Come visit us at our Louisiana locations: Shreveport, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette (coming soon).”

The post had garnered over 900 comments from fans saying goodbye and sending well wishes to the owners and staff. The property sold for $2.8 million to Highway 280 Corner LLC in September 2021, according to public records.

A little further down U.S. 280 West, a new restaurant is preparing to open in the former Zaxby’s space next to Papa John’s. Renovations are currently under way at 4629 U.S. 280 for a new Guthrie’s restaurant. Paragon Development Group LLC out of Mountain Brook is the general contractor on the project.

Guthrie’s was founded by Hal Guthrie, who grew up in Jasper and graduated from Auburn University. They opened their first chicken finger only restaurant in Auburn in 1982.

Cajun Boys and Our Po Boys also announced the closing of their locations in Chelsea and on Valleydale Road on their Facebook page.

“Thank you friends and customers that [have] enjoyed our passion for years… We will be relocating both locations at our Pelham restaurant and will be reopening on August 12. Thank you for giving us your time and patronizing our business for nearly 4 years. We loved providing you with our passion and hope you will join us for more in Pelham [3120 County Road 52 West].

A Sonic is under construction on Meadowview Drive in Inverness, next to bank that is under construction and the medical office of Dr. Amy Bentley Illescas.

Papa John’s is set to open a new location in Chelsea, located in the Benson Plaza shopping center in Chelsea.