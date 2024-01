× Expand Paul Thorn

Paul Thorn is set to grace the stage at the Shelby County Arts Council Song Theater on Jan. 27 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Hailing from Tupelo, Mississippi, Thorn's unique blend of roots music, characterized by bluesy, rocking, and authentically Southern American sounds, has captivated audiences, resonating with universal truths.

For more information, visit shelbyal.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=2421