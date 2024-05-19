PHOTOS: Briarwood Christian School celebrates the Class of 2024

× 1 of 42 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney The Lions Class of 2024 celebrates after receiving their diplomas during commencement at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Briarwood Christian School’s Class of 2024 was awarded $8.2 million in scholarships. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 42 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney The Lions Class of 2024 celebrates after receiving their diplomas during commencement at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Briarwood Christian School’s Class of 2024 was awarded $8.2 million in scholarships. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 42 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney The Lions Class of 2024 celebrates after receiving their diplomas during commencement at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Briarwood Christian School’s Class of 2024 was awarded $8.2 million in scholarships. Briarwood Christian School celebrated the Lions Class of 2024 on Sunday, May 19 with commencement at Briarwood Presbyterian Church. The 136 members of the senior class were awarded $8.2 million in scholarships.

To see the full gallery and to purchase photos click here.