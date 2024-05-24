PHOTOS: Oak Mountain High Class of 2024

× 1 of 48 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Oak Mountain High School awarded 387 diplomas to the OMHS Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The senior class was offered more than $11 million in scholarships. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 48 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Oak Mountain High School awarded 387 diplomas to the OMHS Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The senior class was offered more than $11 million in scholarships. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 48 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Oak Mountain High School awarded 387 diplomas to the OMHS Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The senior class was offered more than $11 million in scholarships. Oak Mountain High School awarded 387 diplomas to the Eagles Class of 2024 on Thursday, May 23 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center.

The graduating class was offered more than $11 million in scholarships.

To see the fully gallery or to purchase photos, click here.