PHOTOS: Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am

Fans got a chance to see numerous celebrities and pro golfers hit the links Wednesday at the 2024 Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am at Greystone Golf and Country Club.

New Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer made his first appearance at the Regions Tradition, teeing off with Stewart Cink. Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban also was there, along with Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and UAB football coach Trent Dilfer.

Other celebrities included:

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Country singer Riley Green

Nationally syndicated radio show host Bill "Bubba" Bussey

Former NFL and Alabama safety Roman Harper

Football commentator and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy

National League Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion Jake Peavy

Seventy-eight professional golfers are scheduled to play in the main tournament, which starts Thursday and continues through Sunday. Gates open at 8 a.m., and play is scheduled to run from 9:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available at regionstradition.com.

Read more about this year's tournament here.