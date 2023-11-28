Public meetings set for block grant program, license offices closed Dec. 8

× Expand 280 County Services Building. Photo courtesy of William Blackstock Architects.

The Shelby County Commission approved the adoption of a citizen participation plan for Shelby County’s Community Development Block Grant program during the commission meeting on Nov. 27.

A series of six needs assessment public meetings will take place on Nov. 28 and Dec. 7 at locations across the county for the purpose of determining the nature and types of projects needed to address priority needs in the unincorporated areas of the county and the

municipalities of Alabaster, Calera, Chelsea, Columbiana, Harpersville, Helena, Indian Springs Village, Montevallo, Pelham, Vincent, Westover, Wilsonville, and Wilton.

The meetings will address the following topics:

Shelby Urban County

Consolidated Plan

Annual Action Plans

Estimated amount of CDBG program entitlement funds

Eligible uses of CDBG funds

Needs Assessment Survey

County Manager Chad Scroggins said that members of the county’s development services department have worked hard to get this program off the ground.

“We’ve had really positive meetings so far with our municipalities and are excited to get that rolling,” Scroggins said.

The survey can be completed online at: surveymonkey.com/r/WGQ3Q78.

Nov. 28 from 9-11 a.m. at the County Services Building, 19220 U.S. 280 Birmingham

Nov. 28 from 2-4 p.m. at Harpersville Community Center, 39321 Hwy. 25 Harpersville

Nov. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Grande Hall at Old Mill Square, 105 West College St. Columbiana

Dec. 7: from 9-11 a.m. at Parnell Memorial Library, 277 Park Drive, Montevallo

Dec. 7 from 2-4 p.m. at Roy Downs Memorial Library, 9700 Hwy 25, Calera

Dec. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at County Services Building, 1123 County Services Dr Pelham

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to attend any of the meetings to learn about the Shelby Urban County, provide feedback, and fill out a needs assessment survey. The same information will be presented at each meeting. Individuals who are unable to attend any scheduled meeting may complete a Needs Assessment Survey online at

www.shelbyal.com/1201/Shelby-Urban-County.

License office closed 12/8

All of the state license offices will be closed on Dec. 8 for a new state titling system upgrade, the first in around 25 years. License registration and car tag renewals will not be available that day.

ALEA will still issue driver's licenses and customers can pay their water bills in person.

“Statewide everything will be offline,” said Phil Burns, Chief Operating Officer for Shelby County. "We will use it as a training day for our staff on customer service, cybersecurity and CPI training.”