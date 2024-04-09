Shelby Chamber to host Ready to Shred Event in Chelsea April 25

× Expand File photo Ready to Shred Day The Shelby County Chamber will have their 5th Annual “Ready to Shred” Recycling Day on Friday, July 17 at the Pelham Civic Complex.

On Thursday, April 25, The Shelby County Chamber, in collaboration with Gone For Good Document & E-Waste Solutions/United Ability will hold the 7th Annual Ready To Shred & Recycling Day.

This year's event will be held at the parking lot next to the City of Chelsea’s City Hall at 11611 Chelsea Road in Chelsea from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gone for Good Document & E-garbage Solutions will have a mobile truck for document destruction on-site, as well as a drop-off station for electronic waste for both businesses and individuals.

Authorized e-waste items include office electronics, computers, monitors, phones, keyboards, printers and cables.

Participants are requested to adhere to the following guidelines during their April 25 drop-off:

No more than four banker boxes of paper

No more than four suitable recyclable lawn/leaf bags

No televisions

No medical waste

No home appliances

No hazardous materials

No paint

No cleaners

No oil

Please contact Jordan Powell, The Chamber's Vice President of Investor Relations, at 205-663-4542, ext. 109, or by e-mail at Jordan@shelbychamber.org for more information about the event.