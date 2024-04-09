Shelby Chamber to host Ready to Shred Event in Chelsea April 25

On Thursday, April 25, The Shelby County Chamber, in collaboration with Gone For Good Document & E-Waste Solutions/United Ability will hold the 7th Annual Ready To Shred & Recycling Day.

This year's event will be held at the parking lot next to the City of Chelsea’s City Hall at 11611 Chelsea Road in Chelsea from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gone for Good Document & E-garbage Solutions will have a mobile truck for document destruction on-site, as well as a drop-off station for electronic waste for both businesses and individuals.

Authorized e-waste items include office electronics, computers, monitors, phones, keyboards, printers and cables.

Participants are requested to adhere to the following guidelines during their April 25 drop-off:

  • No more than four banker boxes of paper
  • No more than four suitable recyclable lawn/leaf bags
  • No televisions 
  • No medical waste
  • No home appliances
  • No hazardous materials
  • No paint
  • No cleaners
  • No oil

Please contact Jordan Powell, The Chamber's Vice President of Investor Relations, at 205-663-4542, ext. 109, or by e-mail at Jordan@shelbychamber.org for more information about the event.