Recreational Trails Program grant to fund expansion of Double Oak Park

The view from the top of the Double Oak Mountain Park trail.

The trail system in Shelby County continues to grow and expand.

The county was selected by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to participate in the Recreational Trails Program- Double Oak Park Trail Expansion Project to expand the recreational amenities and opportunities at Double Oak Park from the program.

A bid was accepted to Flowmotion Trail Builders for a base bid and all alternate bids in the amount of $456,792.79 that will go toward creating 11.5 more miles of trails at the park.

County Manager Chad Scroggins said this money was a combination of local and state funds and the bid was offered at a good price to get additional trails built.

Also during the Feb. 26 meeting, the commission approved the transfer of $300,000 of remaining Shelby County Industrial Economic Development Authority (SCIEDA) to the county’s development arm: 58 INC.

“These are leftover funds that were budgeted from lodging tax from 2017 and prior years,” Scroggins said. “This will Allow 58 INC. to be able to retain staff and participate in some grant matches. I think it's a good opportunity to infuse some capital into them.”

A project was approved for the installation of a Community Safe Room project at Heardmont Park. The bid for the FEMA funded storm shelter was awarded to Redguard Diversified Structures for $389,274 to construct the shelter.

Scroggins reported during the county manager’s report that the Shelby County Chief Financial Officer position would be posted the following day. Current CFO Cheryl Naugher has announced her retirement on May 1, 2025 and Scroggins wants someone hired in a timely manner so they can work with Naugher on an entire budget cycle.

