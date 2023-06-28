Scales and Tails animal show

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. EV Perkins, 6, and Asher Jerez, 5, look at an Australian bearded dragon as Lauren Tidwell shows the Gross Out campers different animals during the Scales and Tails live animal show at Oak Mountain State Park’s Interpretive Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. at Oak Mountain State Park’s Interpretive Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Eliott Riche, 7, left, Jacob Cox, 5, and Palmer Nelson, 11, look at a tiger salamander as Lauren Tidwell talks about the species with Gross Out campers during the Scales and Tails live animal show at Oak Mountain State Park’s Interpretive Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Lauren Tidwell holds a tiger salamander as she talks about the species with Gross Out campers during the Scales and Tails live animal show at Oak Mountain State Park’s Interpretive Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Grayson Ronilo, 9, left, and Roger Burton, 9, listen as Reagan Heitschmidt holds a desert king snake and talks about the species with Gross Out Campers during the Scales and Tails live animal show at Oak Mountain State Park’s Interpretive Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Reagan Heitschmidt holds a desert king snake as she talks about the species with Gross Out Campers during the Scales and Tails live animal show at Oak Mountain State Park’s Interpretive Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Lauren Massey, park naturalist for Oak Mountain State Park, shows Gross Out Campers a gopher tortoise during the Scales and Tails live animal show at Oak Mountain State Park’s Interpretive Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Lauren Tidwell holds a tiger salamander as she talks about the species with Gross Out campers during the Scales and Tails live animal show at Oak Mountain State Park’s Interpretive Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Lauren Massey, park naturalist for Oak Mountain State Park, shows Gross Out Campers a White’s Tree Frog that is native to Australia, during the Scales and Tails live animal show at Oak Mountain State Park’s Interpretive Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Lauren Massey, park naturalist for Oak Mountain State Park, shows Gross Out Campers a White’s Tree Frog that is native to Australia, during the Scales and Tails live animal show at Oak Mountain State Park’s Interpretive Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Gross Out Campers at Oak Mountain State Park got to see different animals up close during the Scales and Tails live animal show at the Interpretive Center, including a White's tree frog, native to Australia, a tiger salamander, a bearded dragon, a desert king snake and a gopher tortoise. Gross Out Camp is one of several educational programs through the Fresh Air Family.