Scroggins gives update on 2024 plans, projects

The Shelby County Commission had its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 8.

County Manager Chad Scroggins shared some of the things the county will focus on in 2024.

Mental health and the delivery of community services top the list, nothing that a team of county employees recently participated in a training with the Department of Mental Health

An update on projects that are underway or that will begin soon:

Construction of the jail renovation project will soon begin. The modification will provide better mental health space, segregation space and health care space. "Trey Gauntt (Chief Facilities Management Officer) and his team will work with the team at the sheriff's office to make sure the project goes as smoothly as possible," Scroggins said. "It’s a very tedious project because it’s at the jail, we want to make sure that security is handled as it should be.

Internal office modifications: Scroggins said they are working to be ready for some of the changes. Kim Reynolds, office administrator for the commission, will be retiring on Oct. 1 after 32 years of service and Shelby County CFO Cheryl Naugher will be retiring May 1, 2025. "We'd like to hire someone early to go through the full budget cycle for her position," Scroggins said.

The Water Services building on U.S. 280 in Westover is moving along quickly and the plan is to move into the building in late April and be operational on May 1.

All of the agreements are in place for the park and recreation grants.

The trail connection at Oak Mountain State Park connecting the Belcher Road property to the rest of the park was recently completed and will soon be ready for guests. The parking lot is built and a gate system, restroom and pavilion will be constructed. Scroggins said construction was set to begin on a connector from the Slingshot trail to the Jekyll and Hyde trail that will allow more circuits to be built inside the park.

The Altadena Valley Park, a project with the city of Vestavia. Part of the park system within Shelby County is currently in progress.

, a project with the city of Vestavia. Part of the park system within Shelby County is currently in progress. Progress is being made on the pickleball courts at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road.

Scroggins added that the county is continuing to fine tune how services are delivered to make sure the customers are the ones being served and it’s convenient to them.

County Engineer David Willingham provided an update on several road projects:

Valleydale Road widening project: Alabama Power has been clearing right-of-ways for their transmission pole installation. “It’s the first in a long line of utilities to be removed. We’re still potentially years away from road work taking place,” Willingham said.

ARPA stormwater replacements on CR-43 between U.S. 280 and CR-25 are in progress.

on CR-43 between U.S. 280 and CR-25 are in progress. Caldwell Mill Road widening project : is in the process of purchasing right away.

: is in the process of purchasing right away. Rebuild Alabama: the commission passed a resolution for an annual report to be created on expenditures for preceding fiscal year and status of the projects. Willingham said $3.056 million in rebuild funds were spent and all of the projects were completed.

The commission also approved to move the location for absentee voting to the Howard Building located at 202 W. College St. in Columbiana.