SCSO announces promotions

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriffs Office. Shelby County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff John Samaniego and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced today several deputies who are being promoted following months of evaluations and assessments.

The deputies have all demonstrated a high level of commitment to their profession and to the Shelby County community, and have served with distinction in a variety of roles, including patrol, investigations, administration and corrections.

"I am proud to promote these outstanding individuals," said Sheriff John Samaniego. "They have all earned this promotion through their hard work, dedication and commitment to serving our community. I am confident that they will continue to excel in their new roles."

• Deputy Alex Davis is being promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will be assigned to the Patrol Division. He has five years of service.

• Deputy David Pressley is being promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will be assigned to the School Resource Officer Division. He has four years of service.

• Deputy Josh Donahoo is being promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will be assigned to the Patrol Division. He has eight years of service.

• Deputy Christopher Harmon is being promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will be assigned to the Administrative Division. He has 19 years of service.

• Deputy Jonathan Seales is being promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will be assigned to the Administrative Division. He has 12 years of service.

• Sergeant David Perry is being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and will be assigned to the Jail Division. He has 14 years of service.

• Sergeant Shane Plyler is being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and will be assigned to the Compact Division. He has 11 years of service.

• Sergeant Clayton Smith is being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and will be assigned to the Investigative Division. He has 12 years of service

• Lieutenant Denver McCool is being promoted to the rank of Captain and will be assigned to the Jail Division. He has 25 years of service.

These newly promoted deputies have assumed their new ranks and assignments as of Oct. 27.

--Submitted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office