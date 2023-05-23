SCSO leaders receive the FBI trilogy award

× Expand Photo courtesy of SCSO

Nine supervisors from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have received the FBI Trilogy Award after completing the Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) course.

The LEEDA program consists of three, one week courses focused on first-line, command-level, and executive-level leadership training.

Lt. Owen Prescott serves as a Patrol Watch Commander and has 18 years of service.

Sgt. Stephen Darrenkamp serves in Patrol and has 18 years of service.

Sgt. Dylan Baker serves in Patrol and has 15 years of service.

Sgt. Chris Curenton serves in Criminal Investigations and has 15 years of service.

Sgt. Robert Rodriguez serves in Criminal Investigations and has 14 years of service.

Sgt. David Perry serves in the Administrative Division and has 13 years of service.

Sgt. Clayton Smith serves in Patrol and has 11 years of service.

Sgt. Shane Plyler serves in Patrol and has 11 years of service.

Sgt. Robin Turner serves in the Administrative Division and has 11 years of service.

“These leaders have demonstrated a strong desire to improve upon themselves and I am proud of their achievement,” said Sheriff John Samaniego.

These Sheriff’s Office leaders join the ranks of seven other Sheriff’s Office personnel who have also received the FBI Trilogy Award in the previous years.

-Submitted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office