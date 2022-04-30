Senior classes bid farewell to high school this month

Graduation season is here, and the four high schools in the 280 Living coverage area are hosting their graduation ceremonies this month. Here’s the information for each of them:

BRIARWOOD*

Total graduates: 144

Valedictorian: David Houston

Salutatorian: Lacey Wesson

Graduation date: May 15, 3 p.m.

Location: Briarwood Presbyterian Church

Tickets: There will be open seating and no specific seating restrictions

*Briarwood’s 50th graduating class

CHELSEA

Total graduates: 315

Valedictorian: Samantha Kennedy

Salutatorian: Madison Taylor

Graduation date: May 24, 2 p.m.

Location: Pete Hanna Center at Samford University

Tickets: Each student will receive 10 tickets for guests. Guests of all ages must have a ticket to attend.

INDIAN SPRINGS

Total graduates: 70

Fall Mayor: Andrew Cheng Schwebel

Spring Mayor: Joseph Blanco Katz.

Graduation date: May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Location: Indian Springs School.

OAK MOUNTAIN

Total graduates: 386

Valedictorian: William Benjamin Stone

Salutatorian: Lewis Parks Fuller

Graduation date: May 25, 6 p.m.

Location: Bartow Arena, UAB

Tickets: Each student will receive 12 tickets for guests.

SPAIN PARK

Total graduates: TBD. Their school system allows for students’ final semester grades to count toward graduation.

Valedictorian: TBD

Salutatorian: TBD

Graduation date: May 20 at 5 p.m.

Location: Pete Hanna Center at Samford University

Tickets: TBD