Senior classes bid farewell to high school this month

× Expand hoto by Neal Embry. Chelsea High School’s Class of 2021 celebrates graduation. This year’s ceremony for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 24 at 2 p.m. P

Graduation season is here, and the four high schools in the 280 Living coverage area are hosting their graduation ceremonies this month. Here’s the information for each of them:

BRIARWOOD*

► Total graduates: 144

► Valedictorian: David Houston

► Salutatorian: Lacey Wesson

► Graduation date: May 15, 3 p.m.

► Location: Briarwood Presbyterian Church

► Tickets: There will be open seating and no specific seating restrictions

*Briarwood’s 50th graduating class

CHELSEA

► Total graduates: 315

► Valedictorian: Samantha Kennedy

► Salutatorian: Madison Taylor

► Graduation date: May 24, 2 p.m.

► Location: Pete Hanna Center at Samford University

► Tickets: Each student will receive 10 tickets for guests. Guests of all ages must have a ticket to attend.

INDIAN SPRINGS

► Total graduates: 70

► Fall Mayor: Andrew Cheng Schwebel

► Spring Mayor: Joseph Blanco Katz.

► Graduation date: May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

► Location: Indian Springs School.

OAK MOUNTAIN

► Total graduates: 386

► Valedictorian: William Benjamin Stone

► Salutatorian: Lewis Parks Fuller

► Graduation date: May 25, 6 p.m.

► Location: Bartow Arena, UAB

► Tickets: Each student will receive 12 tickets for guests.

SPAIN PARK

► Total graduates: TBD. Their school system allows for students’ final semester grades to count toward graduation.

► Valedictorian: TBD

► Salutatorian: TBD

► Graduation date: May 20 at 5 p.m.

► Location: Pete Hanna Center at Samford University

► Tickets: TBD