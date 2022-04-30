Senior classes bid farewell to high school this month

hoto by Neal Embry.
Chelsea High School’s Class of 2021 celebrates graduation. This year’s ceremony for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 24 at 2 p.m. P
Graduation season is here, and the four high schools in the 280 Living coverage area are hosting their graduation ceremonies this month. Here’s the information for each of them:
BRIARWOOD*
► Total graduates: 144
► Valedictorian: David Houston
► Salutatorian: Lacey Wesson
► Graduation date: May 15, 3 p.m.
► Location: Briarwood Presbyterian Church
► Tickets: There will be open seating and no specific seating restrictions
*Briarwood’s 50th graduating class
CHELSEA
► Total graduates: 315
► Valedictorian: Samantha Kennedy
► Salutatorian: Madison Taylor
► Graduation date: May 24, 2 p.m.
► Location: Pete Hanna Center at Samford University
► Tickets: Each student will receive 10 tickets for guests. Guests of all ages must have a ticket to attend.
INDIAN SPRINGS
► Total graduates: 70
► Fall Mayor: Andrew Cheng Schwebel
► Spring Mayor: Joseph Blanco Katz.
► Graduation date: May 27 at 9:30 a.m.
► Location: Indian Springs School.
OAK MOUNTAIN
► Total graduates: 386
► Valedictorian: William Benjamin Stone
► Salutatorian: Lewis Parks Fuller
► Graduation date: May 25, 6 p.m.
► Location: Bartow Arena, UAB
► Tickets: Each student will receive 12 tickets for guests.
SPAIN PARK
► Total graduates: TBD. Their school system allows for students’ final semester grades to count toward graduation.
► Valedictorian: TBD
► Salutatorian: TBD
► Graduation date: May 20 at 5 p.m.
► Location: Pete Hanna Center at Samford University
► Tickets: TBD