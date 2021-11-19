Shelby Baptist Medical Center appoints new associate administrator

Shelby Baptist Medical Center names Colin Weaver as its new associate administrator. Weaver is an accomplished healthcare executive with broad experience inmanaging both clinical and non-clinical hospital operations.

“Colin brings a great deal of energy and experience to his new role at Shelby Baptist Medical Center,”said Shelby Baptist Medical Center CEO, Daniel Listi. “He is a great addition to our management team and will play a key role in helping us maintain our commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of the communities we serve.”

Weaver said he is excited at this opportunity to take an operational role at Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with the hospital’s dedicated employees andphysicians and supporting their commitment to providing quality, compassionate care to our patients.”

Weaver comes to SBMC from Community Health Systems’ Merit Health River Region, a 361-bed facility in Vicksburg, Mississippi, where he served as assistant chief executive officer. In addition to managing the hospital’s engineering, environmental services, radiology, dietary, and security functions, he also oversaw the campus’s 100-bed behavioral health hospital.

Before that, he served as CEO of Universal Health Services’ (UHS) Brynn Marr Hospital, a 102-bed facility in Jacksonville, NC. Previously, he was chief operating officer at UHS’s 121-bed Brentwood Behavioral Healthcare of Mississippi in Flowood, Mississippi. He began his career at UHS as CEO-in-training at Parkwood Behavioral Health System, a 148-bed facility in Olive Branch, Mississippi. A veteran of the United States Army, Weaver served a 13-month tour in Iraq. He holds a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology and health from The University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from The University of Texas at Austin.