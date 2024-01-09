Shelby Chamber to host workforce stabilization program

The Shelby County Chamber will host a workshop on the Alabama Workforce Stabilization Program on Jan. 25.

The program is a $17.8 million grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Education funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) Act. The targeted industry sectors are Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing, Information Technology, Transportation,Distribution/Logistics and Construction.

The grant will help Alabama businesses avoid layoffs, upskill current employees, and develop pipelines. Existing employees can receive customized technical upskill training at no cost to the employer.

Two sessions will be held on Jan. 25, from 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. at The Shelby County Chamber, 1301 County Services Drive, Pelham.

To register contact karen@shelbychamber.org or 205-663-4542.