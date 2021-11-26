Shelby County celebrating art in Columbiana with holiday market

× Expand Photo courtesy of Deanna McCombs. Guests shop at the 2020 Holiday Market at the Shelby County Arts Center. Local artisans will bring their handmade items to this year’s event set for Dec. 3-4 in Columbiana.

The Shelby County Arts Council’s annual Holiday Artist Market is back for another year.

Lyndsey Dyess, Arts and Education manager for the Shelby County Arts Council, is organizing the event, which has been happening for a decade.

Dyess said this year’s market will be “slightly more relaxed” than last year, but vendors will be spaced out inside the building, hand sanitizer stations will be available and masks are encouraged indoors, but not required.

The preview party will take place Friday, Dec. 3, from 6-8 p.m., giving shoppers a first look at items being offered in the sale with some of the artists onhand. Dyess said there will be complimentary light refreshments and drinks along with some holiday music by one of the center’s music instructors.

The full market day will be Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Artists will be spread out on both sides of the Grande Hall and the art gallery at the Shelby County Arts Center in downtown Columbiana.

Holiday Artist Market

WHERE: Shelby County Arts Center, Columbiana

WHEN: Preview party 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3; market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4

COST: Free

WEB: shelbycountyartscouncil.com

Approximately 38 local artisans will have their fine arts and crafts available for purchase. Options will be at various price ranges and include paintings, pottery, fiber art, photography, jewelry, woodworking, fused glass, stained glass artists, door hangers and more.

“We have a lot of returning artists and also some new artists this year,” Dyess said. “A couple of them include our teachers at the SCAC along with our members.”

Several food trucks will be onsite at lunch on Saturday, and Santa will be set up outside the entrance for families to take their own photos from 10 a.m. to noon.

All proceeds go to the artists. Admission to the event is free. For more information, visit shelbycountyartscouncil.com.