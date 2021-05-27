Shelby County Day at the Birmingham Zoo

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A giraffe licks her nose while animal care professionals continue enrichment training sessions and everyday care at the Birmingham Zoo during COVID-19. The cost for caring for the all of the animals for one day is $30,000.

On Saturday, May 29 all Shelby County residents and employees (with a valid ID) will receive 50% off general admission to the Birmingham Zoo and $20 off any zoo membership. Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can feed the lorikeets and giraffes at the MyEyeDr. Lorikeet Aviary* and Kiwanis Giraffe Encounter," ride on the Red Diamond Express Train* and go for a spin on the Protective Life Carousel.*

The Predator Building, South America/Primate Building, and the Barn in Children’s Zoo are open for visitors to see indoor animal habitats as they travel the one-way path.

Guests will need to present a valid driver’s license or employee ID to redeem the offer. This offer is exclusive for Shelby County Day only and cannot be combined with any other promotions, discounts, or coupons.

General admission tickets and memberships are only available for purchase onsite at the zoo’s ticket booth. The offer is not available online. Daily activities and animal encounters are an additional cost (plus tax) and weather dependent.