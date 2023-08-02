Shelby County landfill rates increase for first time since 2009

× Expand Photo by Lean Ingram Eagle. The Shelby County Commission discusses landfill rates during its June 26 meeting.

For the first time in 14 years, the Shelby County Commission has approved a rate increase at the county’s landfill, located on Shelby County Highway 70.

Municipal solid waste and construction and demolition waste will increase from $22 per ton to $30 per ton. Pickup trucks will increase from $10 per load to $14 per load and cars/vans/SUVs will increase from $6 per load to $10 per load.

The new rates will go into effect on Oct. 1.

By legislative action, the county has to pay $1 per ton to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for every ton of waste disposed of at the landfill.

The county says that cover operating costs and the expenses related to capital costs, regulatory compliance, cell closure and long-term monitoring and methane gas collection and destruction.

County Manager Chad Scroggins thanked the environmental services staff for the work they do and described it as a “very lean operation.”

“The management that Brandon Hamilton and Tim Shoemaker and Trey [Gauntt] do at the landfill is very detailed, and it's a lot more difficult than it's ever been. For those guys who have their eyes on it every day, I certainly appreciate their work.”

Commissioner Jeff Brumlow said he appreciates the hard work that is provided by those at the landfill.

“I asked Chad [Scroggins] to send me the last three years' financial materials … and it's impressive what we've been able to do for so long on so little,” Brumlow said.

Commission chair Kevin Morris said when the commission has these discussions, it's a constant reminder of all the staff does.

“For me, I've come to have a different kind of appreciation the past few months for the quick responses and service to our citizens, and that every every call is important while running a major operation like the landfill, so we definitely appreciate [them],” Morris said.