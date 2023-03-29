Shelby County partnering with ALDOT, municipalities to provide local match for potential I-65 widening project

× Expand The Shelby County Commission hears about the I-65 widening project during the March 27, 2023 meeting. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

Plans are underway for the largest highway project to ever be constructed in Shelby County. The project was originally planned for 2045-2049, but is moving up on the calendar about 20 years sooner than the original date.

It will include construction work on 7.1 miles of I-65 from exit 238 to exit 231 and the replacement of eight bridges and intersection improvements at exit 234. ALDOT estimates the total cost of the project to be $200 million.

"We are putting up what we can do and hope ALDOT accepts it," Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins said. "It's not a done deal yet. The next steps are to meet with ALDOT and try to get the agreement done and then they will get the partial design. Construction could begin as soon as 18 months."

Shelby County Engineer David Willingham and Scroggins have had previous meetings with representatives from the cities of Calera and Alabaster and told the commission during the March 27 meeting they received very favorable responses from them.

“I feel like they are going to do their part to pull together the other half of matching funds and federal funds to make this move forward,” Willingham said.

The commitment would be $20 million between the municipalities, 58 INC. and Shelby County. The 58 INC. board previously voted to approve $2 million toward the project.

“We've asked the municipalities to come up with $3.5 million total– leaving [the county] with $14.5 million,” Scroggins said. “We know that we can do that. We have the general fund balance reserves outside of our designated funds— which is outside of any other projects— and outside of the 20% of expenses that we keep on hand. The last portion would be some highway fund balance reserve. This is a commitment of the Shelby County Commission and a very strong commitment; it's something we’ve never done before.”

Amy Sturdivant, President and CEO of 58 INC. spoke to the importance of this corridor to economic development and recruiting projects to the county during the meeting.

“When Chad brought the issue to our board, they were very pleased to be able to consider it,” Sturdivant said. “We have employers who have products they're moving in and out of Shelby County and I-65 is crucial to them. Serving not just the county but the state in lots of ways this project will make Shelby County a star within Alabama more than it already is and continue to bring companies to sites along the I-65 corridor that will bring jobs to people here.”

Commissioner Lindsey Allison complemented Scroggins and Willingham on their work on the project.

“We’ve been talking about this for several years,” Allison said. “I’m glad we budget conservatively and are able to accumulate the money so we can get in the game. I think it will be a game changer for us. Instead of 2045, we’re looking at the next two to three years having substantial relief.”

Commission Chairman Kevin Morris said this is a county initiative that will impact all our development impact to the state and fast forwarding this project at a 20 year clip will allow them to focus on other areas south of us to connect this corridor even better.

Also during the meeting:

A bid for county paving and resurfacing projects was approved to Wiregrass Construction for $5,096,487.05. Projects should be underway by the end of April.

The commission also approved the purchase of 128.5 acres in two parcels adjacent to and connecting to Double Oak Park. The first parcel is 104.1 acres for $1.8 million and the second parcel is 24.4 acres for $400,000 from Highpoint 41 LLC.

“We will take the first four months of sales tax generation- we were over budget- and it can cover the purchase,” said Scroggins. “This is one of those opportunities when you strike when it’s available. This will protect the ridge tops and is probably our last purchase there for a long time.”