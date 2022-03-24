Shelby County Schools surveying residents regarding school zoning

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mt Laurel. Mt Laurel Elementary.

After an analysis of student enrollment numbers in the Chelsea school zone, Shelby County Schools sent out a letter and survey on March 24 to gauge the interest of residents in unincorporated Shelby County regarding school zoning.

Residents in unincorporated Shelby County received the survey, which was sent to those living along CR-41, Highland Lakes and The Narrows.

While the letter said "Shelby County Schools is planning to transition students in the Mt Laurel attendance zone to become part of the Oak Mountain attendance zone," Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks said that considering would have been a better word.

Brooks said the information sent out today is really a fact gathering mission to get a sense of how people feel about the possibility about being rezoned.

"All of this has to do with the issues at Chelsea and the possibility of the city forming a school system and the narrative that schools are overcrowded, so we’re finding out how people feel about that," Brooks said. "This is pending board approval, there is no final decision."

Brooks said they wanted to share information of how it would work in a two year cycle. He said the survey is about trying to figure out how many people are interested in rezoning into Oak Mountain.

The transition plan would be for students residing in the Mt Laurel attendance zone to become part of the Oak Mountain attendance zone, with the exception of students who live in the Chelsea city limits.

"We are just trying to gather information to see how many people are interested put out the information as to how it would really work in a two year cycle," Brooks said.

Below is a proposed timeline of how things would take place:

As the transition begins next school year (2022-23)

All elementary students (K-5) will continue to attend Mt Laurel Elementary as they do currently.

For grades 6-12, students in the Mt Laurel attendance zone have the option to enroll in Oak Mountain Middle School or Oak Mountain High School if their parents commit to daily transportation to and from school. Students who continue at Chelsea Middle or Chelsea High will have bus transportation for the year.

If students choose to attend Oak Mountain Schools, they must commit to do so for the entire year.

For the 2023-24 school year

All elementary students (K-5) will continue to attend Mt Laurel Elementary.

6th grade- students that have completed 5th grade at Mt Laurel will begin attending Oak Mountain Middle.

For grades 7-8, students in the Mt Laurel attendance zone will have the option to enter at Oak Mountain Middle or continue at Chelsea Middle and through 8th grade.

Grade 9: Students that complete 8th grade at Chelsea Middle and reside in the Mt Laurel attendance zone will begin attending Oak Mountain High.

Grades 10-12: Students residing in the Mt Laurel zone will have the option to enter Oak Mountain High or continue at Chelsea High through graduation.

Bus transportation will be provided to all students who transition to Oak Mountain Middle or Oak Mountain High. Those remaining at a Chelsea school must provide personal transportation.

Surveys results have already begun coming in, and those who received the survey have until April 1 to indicate their decision.

One caveat to this is that if any point during the times listed should Chelsea separate and form its own school system, the transition schedule may be subject to change.