Shelby County seeks volunteers to help abused, neglected children

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beth Chapman. Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Jim Kramer and CASA volunteer director Michelle Bond look over CASA case files.

Shelby County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program is looking for volunteers to help children who have been abused or neglected go through the court process.

“We need volunteers desperately,” Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Jim Kramer said in a press release distributed by the CASA program. “COVID has not slowed down our new case filings one bit, and has, in fact, increased our need for trained volunteers to assist the families through the virtual court process. Members of law enforcement will tell you they have seen increased incidences in stress, domestic violence, alcohol abuse and other things that contribute to child abuse and neglect.”

Last year, Shelby County had 1,023 reported cases of child abuse and neglect, and some people estimate that at least twice as many cases go unreported, Shelby County CASA Director Beth Chapman said.

CASA volunteers help serve as the eyes and ears for the court, Chapman said. They have a court order that allows them to go into homes to check on the welfare of children, provide supervision during visits with parents and make sure that parents or other guardians are getting tested for drug use or attending court-ordered parenting classes and children are attending counseling sessions and getting proper medical care if they have health issues, Chapman said.

CASA volunteers work in cooperation with the Department of Human Resources, she said.

Right now, there are about 28 CASA volunteers in Shelby County, but many more are needed, Chapman said.

The average CASA volunteer may work 10 to 20 hours per month, but it depends greatly on the number and age of the children in a given family, she said.

Many people have the wrong impression that it takes an academic degree to help children in this way, but the most important thing is that volunteers have a caring and compassionate heart for children, Chapman said. CASA provides all the training needed, she said.

CASA training classes begin Feb. 18 in Columbiana and are held for six weeks (skipping spring break week) on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with dinners provided. In-person, socially distanced classes will be available and are preferred, but a virtual training option is available.

For more information on how to become a CASA volunteer, visit casaofshelbycounty.org or call 205-980-4466.