Shelby County sees 20% voter turnout

× Expand Staff photo. The primary election day is set for May 24 to determine the finalists for each party.

Out of 172,749 registered voters in Shelby County, 35,796 ballots were cast in the March 5 primary election, a voter turnout of 20.72%

Marsha Sturdevant (DEM) had 82% of the vote for the Shelby County Commission District 7 spot over Spencer Stone (DEM) who had 18% of the vote.

For Shelby County Circuit Clerk, 63.21% of the votes went to Mary Harris (REP) while Sharon Cooper (REP) had 36.79%.

The results for the presidential ballot had President Joe Biden with 88% of the Democratic vote and Donald Trump with 78.8% of the Republican vote.

Republican Gary Palmer was the overwhelming choice for U.S. Representative for the 6th Congressional District, defeating opponents Ken McFeeters and Gerrick Wilkins with 83.20% of the vote.

In the race for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Sarah Stewart (REP) had 57.36% of the votes, followed by Bryan Taylor (REP) had 42.64%

Chad Hanson (REP) had the majority vote for the Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 2 with 60.03% of the vote and Stephen Davis Parker (REP) had 39.97%.

For the Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2, Thomas Govan (REP) edged out Rich Anderson (REP) with 55.46% to 44.54%.

Twinkle Cavanaugh (REP) came away with 57.67% of votes for the President of the Public Service Commission over Robert McCollum's (REP) 42.33%.

Kelly Mooney (REP) had over half the votes over three other opponents for State Board of Education Member, District 3 with 60.13% of votes.

The race for Democratic Delegates for the 6th Congressional District was almost a four way split between Jane Grey Battle (REP) with 25.5%, Louise New Jones (REP) with 24.95%, Adarris May (REP) with 24.98% and David Silverstein (REP) with 22.97%.

The proposed statewide amendment No. 1 had 51.77% no votes and 48.23% yes votes.

Primary runoffs will be held April 16 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.