Shelby County sees 20% voter turnout

by

Out of 172,749 registered voters in Shelby County, 35,796 ballots were cast in the March 5 primary election, a voter turnout of 20.72%

Marsha Sturdevant (DEM) had 82% of the vote for the Shelby County Commission District 7 spot over Spencer Stone (DEM) who had 18% of the vote. 

For Shelby County Circuit Clerk, 63.21% of the votes went to Mary Harris (REP) while Sharon Cooper (REP) had 36.79%.

The results for the presidential ballot had President Joe Biden with 88% of the Democratic vote and Donald Trump with 78.8% of the Republican vote. 

Republican Gary Palmer was the overwhelming choice for U.S. Representative for the 6th Congressional District, defeating opponents Ken McFeeters and Gerrick Wilkins with 83.20% of the vote. 

In the race for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Sarah Stewart (REP) had 57.36% of the votes, followed by Bryan Taylor (REP) had 42.64%

Chad Hanson (REP) had the majority vote for the Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 2 with 60.03% of the vote and Stephen Davis Parker (REP) had 39.97%.

For the Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2, Thomas Govan (REP) edged out Rich Anderson (REP) with 55.46% to 44.54%.

Twinkle Cavanaugh (REP) came away with 57.67% of votes for the President of the Public Service Commission over Robert McCollum's (REP) 42.33%.

Kelly Mooney (REP) had over half the votes over three other opponents for State Board of Education Member, District 3 with 60.13% of votes.

The race for Democratic Delegates for the 6th Congressional District was almost a four way split between Jane Grey Battle (REP) with 25.5%, Louise New Jones (REP) with 24.95%, Adarris May (REP) with 24.98% and David Silverstein (REP) with 22.97%.

The proposed statewide amendment No. 1 had 51.77% no votes and 48.23% yes votes.

Primary runoffs will be held April 16 and the general election is set for Nov. 5. 