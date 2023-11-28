Shelby County Sheriff’s Office updates mission statement

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriffs Office. Shelby County Sheriff's Office

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced an updated mission statement that reflects the agency's commitment to citizens and visitors of Shelby County.

Following a month-long process, a committee of employees including Jail Deputies, Deputy Sheriffs, and Administrative personnel, worked together to create the new mission statement:

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is committed to upholding the Constitution and protecting the lives, rights, and property of everyone through excellence in law enforcement, jail operations, and service to the public.

"We are committed to providing the highest level of law enforcement services to our community," said Sheriff John Samaniego. "This updated mission statement reflects our commitment to upholding the Constitution and protecting the rights of everyone."

Chief Deputy Clay Hammac shared, “I’m grateful to Sheriff Samaniego for entrusting the employees with this opportunity to communicate to the world the values that we hold most dear and expressing those priorities in our profession that are most important to us; the Constitutional rights of all and our commitment to excellence. I believe the fact that the Sheriff allowed this process to be entirely led and driven by his employees speaks volumes about the culture of our agency and our unified approach to excellence and professionalism at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employs approximately 250 personnel including deputy sheriffs, jail deputies, and civilian employees. The primary responsibilities of the Shelby Sheriff’s Office, as outlined in the Constitution of the State of Alabama, are to provide law enforcement services to all of Shelby County, assist the Courts of Shelby County, operate and maintain the Shelby County Jail, and participate in and provide security for the election processes in Shelby County. The Sheriff’s Office is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO).

-Submitted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office