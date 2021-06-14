Shelby County Sheriff's Office releases app

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently released an app to help residents stay more connected to their office and allow them to access and share information from the palm of their hand.

The app is now available for download by searching “Shelby County Sheriff AL” application for smartphones, and it is currently available now for download. Developed by TheSheriffApp.com, it offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.

Those features include:

● Submit a tip

● Divisions

● Contact

● Jail/Inmate Info

● Sex offenders mapping

● Instant push notifications

● Breaking news & alerts

● Shelby County’s most wanted

● Social media

For the push alerts, users can opt in and sign up for them and be notified in the event of major traffic events, public safety concerns and more.

Sheriff John Samaniego said he is excited about the availability of our app, and it will serve as a new way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Shelby County residents and visitors.

“It will provide information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone and offer our agency another way to alert, inform, and better serve our citizens,” Samaniego said.

An information video can be viewed on the department’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/BWVZS8S8Cfg