Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employees recognized at awards banquet

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office held its annual recognition banquet on Jan. 18 to honor those in the department who had been promoted, were retiring or received awards for their service during the previous year.

Held at the 280 County Services building, the banquet had a standing-room-only audience on hand for the evening.

The following members of the department received promotions in 2023:

Capt. Denver McCool was promoted to jail commander on Oct. 27

Lt. David Perry was promoted to jail supervisor on Oct. 27

Lt. Janet Parker was promoted to jail deputy on Sept. 22

Lt. Shane Plyler was promoted to Compact supervisor on Oct. 27

Lt. Clayton Smith was promoted to the Shelby County multijurisdictional task force on Oct. 27

Sgt. Debra Good was promoted to jail deputy on Feb. 3

Sgt. Bo Collum was promoted to jail deputy on Sept. 22

Sgt. Alex Davis was promoted to patrol supervisor on Oct. 27

Sgt. Josh Donahoo was promoted to patrol supervisor on Oct. 27

Sgt. Chris Harmon was promoted to civil division supervisor on Oct. 27

Sgt. David Presley was promoted to SRO supervisor on Oct. 27

Sgt. Jonathan Seales was promoted to administrative supervisor on Oct. 27

The following members of the department were recognized with the meritorious service award for demonstrating honorable actions:

Brad Scott and Cody Childress: Purple Heart, after being wounded in the line of duty while responding to a welfare check in the Meadowbrook community. Both deputies were shot by the suspect.

Jayme Moore and Logan Brady: Meritorious Service, for responding to the same shooting in Meadowbrook.

Jayme Moore: Meritorious Service, for assisting on a call in which a person was having a mental health crisis and he found she had a small child locked in her hot car.

Tim Billingsley and Mel Nanousek: Meritorious Service

Jacob Oliver: Meritorious Service

Jonathan Seales: Meritorious Service

Keith Webb, Alex Davis, Matt Sulenski, Paul Fleming, Nick Lemoine and Sam Hardy: Meritorious Service, for their assistance in the Lifesaver helicopter crash on Shelby County 43.

Retired Capt. Kevin Turner: Meritorious Service, for his assistance with the Dallas County Jail after it was struck by a tornado.

Amanda McKinnon: Sheriff’s Award, for her work as a mental health counselor at the Shelby County Jail, in particular working with a high-profile inmate during his four-month stay at the jail.

Two members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were recognized for their service as they entered retirement: Sgt. Barry Studdard, who worked in the civil unit has been with the department for 25 years, and Capt. Jason Myrick, who served in several different departments over 17 years, most recently as commander of the Criminal Investigation Division.