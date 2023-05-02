Shelby County students participate in juried art exhibit

× Expand Photos courtesy of Shelby County Arts Council. Left: “Aslan” (Mixed Media) by Chloe Lowery of Briarwood Christian. Right: “In the Beginning” (Mixed Media) by Carlton Mullins of Briarwood Christian.

The Shelby County Arts Council recently featured artwork from students across Alabama in the 2023 Statewide Student Juried Art Exhibition.

Around 240 students in grades 10-12 submitted nearly 400 pieces to the show, which was hosted in partnership with the UAB Department of Art and Art History and the University of Montevallo Department of Art. Out of those works, judges Ryan Meyer (UAB) and Michael Wilett (University of Montevallo) selected 80 pieces to be shown in the gallery.

The 2023 show included several categories: painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, mixed media, sculpture and digital art. Prizes were awarded in each category and overall best in show at the awards ceremony on April 23.

The exhibition featured cash prizes and the opportunity for students’ work to be seen by college and university faculty during the opening reception.

Numerous students from Shelby County Schools had pieces of their art on display from March 27 to April 23 at the Shelby County Arts Council’s EBSCO Fine Art Gallery. They included Madison Godwin from Oak Mountain High School, Kate Wilson from Westminster School at Oak Mountain and the following students from Briarwood Christian School: Elaina Burt, Brandon Dixon, Kelly Rollins, Bethany Springfield, Morgan Terry, Kate Atkinson, Henry Crawford, Abigail Hoaglund, Barnabas Karanja, Meredith Kellum, Whit Stubbs, Matthew Hester, Madelyn King, Chloe Lowery, Carlton Mullins, Aidan Punch, Madison Reynolds, Kate Sinclair, Taylor Smith, Gabe Dirks, Gracie Murphy, Avery Walding, Madison Bell, Emory Brown, Peyton Bryars, Jessica Collins, Kathryn Danley, Mary Beth Dicen, Sarah Duncan, Abby Emmons, Sophie Galvin, Jolee Giadrosich, Lauren Greene, Hadley Hartsfield, Skylar Henley, Anna Hodges, Anna Holdefer, Abbie Hunt, Lillie Johnson, Addie Johnson, Caleb Keller, Luke Livingston, Bella Mejia, Brooke Metzger, Sallie Montgomery, Jenna Nelson, Grey Reebals, Isaac Rollins, Gigi Rubino, Brenner Statt, Charles Thompson, Cole Weaver, Lindsey Weigant, Luci Williams, Nena Williams, David Witt, Brooke Young and Briley Youngblood.