Shelby County tax revenue ahead of projections

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Shelby County Commission Shelby County commissioners listen as residents raise concerns about a proposed toll bridge during the Shelby County Commission meeting in Columbiana on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

In the first four months of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, Shelby County is $1.4 million ahead of projections in sales tax revenue.

The three other tax areas are also trending above what was budgeted. Highway and Rebuild Alabama gas taxes are $357,205 ahead of budget, followed by lodging taxes at $121,899 over budget and rental taxes at $99,775 ahead of projections.

“These are all positive numbers,” said County Manager Chad Scroggins. “At the next commission meeting, we will have some funding requests for facilities across the county to get projects done by Oct. 1. There are other opportunities out there that we are trying to invest in.”

County Engineer Randy Cole announced that bids will open on March 16 for the $5 million resurfacing project of roads throughout the county.

Each month, a nonprofit in Shelby County will be invited to speak at the commission meeting to give an update on their program. During the Feb. 28 meeting, Bill Rowley, the new executive director of the Shelby County Humane Society, addressed the commission.

Rowley said they have become a no-kill shelter, with 97 percent of all the animals they sheltered in 2021 released live. Of those, 70% were adopted, 17% were transferred or sent to rescue and 10% were returned to the field or their owner.

“We are focused on prevention,” Rowley said. “All animals are fixed before they leave (spayed or neutered), which helps reduce the amount of strays in Shelby County.”

Shelby Humane served 3,812 community pets in 2021 by offering free or low cost spay and neuter surgeries and vaccines. They also have the only Safe Pet program in the state, which works with victims of domestic violence to provide a place their pets can go while victims get help.

During the meeting, the commission also approved: