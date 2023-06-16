Shelby Humane presents inaugural Poochella event

× Expand Get your tickets TODAY! - 1

The Shelby County Humane Society will host an inaugural event, Poochella, a festival celebrating music, food, drinks, family and the furry friends that become family, on Saturday, June 24.

"We are thrilled to launch Poochella and promote the importance of animal welfare and adoption," said Shelby County Humane Society Board President Jackie Hale. "We hope to raise much-needed funds for the shelter and create a fun and memorable experience for animal lovers and their pets."

The event will take place from from noon to 5 p.m. at the newly renovated Pavilion of the Oak Mountain Amphitheater (1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham). Prior to the event, a low-cost vaccine clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. This will provide an opportunity for pet owners to get their dog or cat updated on essential vaccines. For dogs, the clinic will offer Bordetella vaccinations for $10, Rabies for $15, microchips for $20 and Da2ppv for free. For cats, the clinic will offer rabies vaccines for $15, microchips for $20 and Fvrcp for free.

Prior to the event, the shelter will kick off the day with a low-cost vaccine clinic in the upper parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon. Poochella begins at noon and will feature live music from Medicine Bus (noon to 1:30 p.m.) and Brendan Young (2-5:30 p.m.)

Activities will include an owner/pet “best dressed” contest, a 360 degree photo booth, face painting, games for the whole family, vendors and more.

Food and beverages will be available, along with unique interactive activities and contests. Food trucks from El Compa, Kona Ice, Sugar Rush Treats and Treats So Sweet will be at the event, along with vendors including Blind Dog Biscuit Co., Chambers Realty, Chima Lou’s Closet, Duluth Trading Company, Fuzzy Buttz, Jazzy J Designs and Weiner Brothers Co.

The event will also feature an adoption area for rescue animals, where attendees can play with adoptable dogs, learn more about adopting and other ways to support Shelby Humane, such as volunteering and fostering.

Proceeds will benefit the Shelby County Humane Society to support their mission of saving animals’ lives and promoting responsible pet ownership.

General Admission tickets $20 in advance and $25 at the gate; VIP tickets are $100 and include access to a private VIP area, two drink tickets and catered food. Children 12 and under are free. Parking at the event is free and pets must be on a leash at all times.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit shelbyhumane.org.

WHAT: Poochella presented by Shelby County Humane Society

WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 2023 – noon to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Oak Mountain Amphitheater Pavilion

1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham, AL 35124

TICKETS: General Admission: $20 in advance | $25 at the gate; VIP: $100

WEBSITE: Purchase tickets at www.shelbyhumane.org.