Shelby Humane reconsiders its euthanasia policy due to overcrowding

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Employees and volunteers at the Shelby Humane nonprofit take some shelter dogs on a short walk outside in July 2018.

Shelby Humane, the organization that handles animal control for all of Shelby County and the cities of Hoover and Vestavia Hills, is reconsidering its euthanasia policies in light of overcrowding.

The group’s shelter in Columbiana currently is housing over 80 dogs more than the “suggested capacity” for the shelter, which puts the shelter at 160% of capacity.

Shelby Humane defines itself as a “no-kill” shelter, which means it releases at least 90% of the dogs who come to stay there. The shelter has maintained an average live release rate of more than 97% for well over a year, but that rate is not sustainable given the organization’s limited capacity and resources, the group said in a news release.

“Our current policy calls for humane euthanasia for those animals with serious health problems that are untreatable, and those with serious behavior problems that make them unsafe to adopt,” Shelby Humane President Saundra Ivey said in a news release. “However, as we approach the spring/summer seasons and expect an influx of more unwanted litters, we are sadly realizing that we may have to start euthanizing for space, which is something we have been able to avoid for the past two years.”

Shelters nationwide are facing lower adoption rates and higher owner-surrender rates due to inflation and job loss, staffing shortages and a shortage of veterinary care, Shelby Humane said.

Shelby Humane is contractually obligated to accept all animals that come in from Shelby County, Hoover and Vestavia Hills, unlike rescue organizations that have the ability to pick and choose which animals they accept, Ivey said.

Following a seven-day stray hold, these animals become the property of Shelby Humane, which assumes the responsibility for their daily care and medical needs.

In February, Shelby Humane took in 221 animals, 78% of which were from animal control officeres.

“The average length of stay for a shelter animal is currently 75 days, but sadly we have a number of dogs that have been with us for over a year, with little to no interest in them,” Ivey said. “These long-termers may have behavior challenges that make them difficult to place, or they are simply overlooked by potential adopters. At some point, it is unhealthy and unfair to continue to hold onto these unwanted animals and force them to live in a shelter environment.

“When we have exhausted all of our efforts and resources, and we are pushing our capacity limits, we will sadly have to make some tough decisions in order to maintain the overall health and the well=being of all the animals in our care,” she said.

Shelby Humane hopes to maintain its “no-kill” status by keeping its euthanasia rate at 10% or less, but it needs people to help by adopting or fostering dogs and donating money, the organization said.

To learn more about the shelter, visit shelbyhumane.org or call 205-669-3916.