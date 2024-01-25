Sheriff John Samaniego named Alabama Sheriff of the Year

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego speaks at the Shelby Chamber Luncheon on Jan. 7

In a press release on Jan. 25, The Shelby County Sheriff's Office shared that Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego was named Alabama Sheriff of the Year for 2024.

The announcement was made at the Alabama Sheriff’s Association winter conference in Auburn. recently held its winter conference in Auburn. This award is voted on by all 67 sheriffs representing every county across the State of Alabama.

The Alabama Sheriffs Association is an executive level professional association comprised of the elected sheriffs in Alabama, one from each county. The Association provides educational, legislative and legal assistance to the sheriffs. This award shows the dedication and devotion that Sheriff Samaniego has for serving the citizens of Shelby County.

Samaniego started his law enforcement service over 40 years ago, working for the Tuscaloosa Police Department where he dedicated more than 20 years to Narcotics Investigations before being promoted to Assistant Chief of Police of the Tuscaloosa Police Department. He first came to Shelby County as the Chief Deputy of the Sheriff’s Office in 2003, and he served in this capacity until he was elected to the office of Sheriff in 2014. Sheriff John Samaniego is now serving in his third term as Shelby County Sheriff and has over 25 years of experience in supervisory and command –level roles. He takes pride and honor in serving the citizens of Shelby County and is thankful for them providing the trust in him to serve in this capacity.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this award," Samaniego said. "I am grateful for the hard work that the men and women of the Shelby County Sheriff’s office do each and every day, and this award is in recognition of them as well.”