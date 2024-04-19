Shoal Creek Properties to present 'Rosé in the Roses' at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

"Rosé in the Roses" is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with hosting duties taken on by the Friends’ Junior Board and a presentation by Shoal Creek Properties at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

A glass of rosé, generously provided by Finch Fine Wines, can be savored as the beauty of the Gardens' roses is appreciated.

This fundraiser is not only anticipated to offer an evening of festivity but also to be a pillar of support for vital internships, affording college students invaluable experiences in public horticulture.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org.