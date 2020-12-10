Snider’s Pharmacy celebrates 14 years in Chelsea

× Expand Photo courtesy of Doug Snider Snider's Pharmacy The Snider family in front of their store: Kelley, Justin, Doug and Cathy.

On Dec. 1, Snider’s Discount Pharmacy in Chelsea celebrated their 14-year anniversary. On Dec. 9, they held a customer appreciation day to thank their customers for supporting their business.

Owner and pharmacist Doug Snider said that 2020 has been a crazy year and they wanted to treat their customers with lunch provided by Milo's Food Truck.

“It was awesome, we’ve been looking forward to it,” Snider said. “ Everything couldn't have gone off any better.”

Snider said with 2020 being such a difficult year for the entire country, he wanted to do something to thank his customers for their support. His son, Justin suggested they bring in a food truck and provide lunch for their customers.

“We fed well over 200 people, all free, trying to give something back,” he said. “It’s a great time of year to do it being Christmas and the holidays. All my customers told me how much they appreciated us.”

Snider opened his pharmacy in 2006 along with his wife, Casey Morris and Melissa Boggan in the Hayes Eye Center center in Chelsea. The pharmacy currently has 15 employees.

“We did 25 prescriptions the first day we were open, and Monday we did over 500,” Snider said. “To watch it grow has been really neat.”

Snider, 59, plans to continue working for a while longer. His daughter is in pharmacy school at Auburn and said he has over three more years of tuition to pay for.

During the food truck event, Snider stood out front and greeted people and handed out food tickets. He said it was a steady flow of people and Milo’s knocked it out of the park.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” he said. “I know what it means to the community of Chelsea to have good wholesome family business.”

Snider’s Discount Pharmacy is located at 15582 U.S. 280, Suite 100.