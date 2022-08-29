Spain Park Jags seek fourth win in row for 2022 Hunger Challenge

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Helps 211008_Hunger_Challenge1 A man gives a donation to the Hoover Helps nonprofit as part of the 2021 Hunger Challenge at Jaguar Stadium at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Helps 211008_Hunger_Challenge4 Middle school cheerleaders help collect donations for Hoover Helps as part of the 2021 Hunger Challenge at Jaguar Stadium at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Helps 211008_Hunger_Challenge3 Berry Middle School cheerleaders help man the Spain Park High School booth for the 2021 Hunger Challenge at Jaguar Stadium at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Helps 211008_Hunger_Challenge2 Hoover Helps has a table set up for the Hunger Challenge at the football game between Hoover and Spain Park high schools at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Prev Next

It’s intra-city rivalry week for Hoover and Spain Park, and the two schools are battling it out not only on the football field this Friday night; they’re also competing to see which school can raise the most money to fight food insecurity.

It’s the 2022 Hunger Challenge being put on by the Hoover Helps nonprofit that works with companies and faith-based organizations to provide food and meet needs for needy children in Hoover.

Fans from both schools have an opportunity this week to give donations to Hoover Helps and designate for which school they are giving the donation. Last year’s Hunter Challenge raised more than $25,000, and Spain Park came from behind to win the challenge by less than $800.

In fact, Spain Park fans have won the Hunger Challenge each of the past three years.

There will be Hoover Helps tables set up for both the Bucs and the Jags at Friday night’s football game between Hoover and Spain at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, and people can bring cash or check donations.

But donors don’t have to go to the game to participate. There are three other ways to make donations: online at hooverhelps.org; venmo @hooverhelps or text hooverhelps to #56651. Hoover Helps also has sponsorship packages available for $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000 donations.

Hoover Helps last year provided $80,463 worth of assistance to families in Hoover, in the form of food, gift cards to restaurants, clothing and other forms of assistance, according to the group’s website.

For more information, go to hooverhelps.org or contact Donna Bishop at 205-516-3717.