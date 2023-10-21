STAIR to hold reading, art display, book fair event at Barnes & Noble

× Expand Photo courtesy of STAIR of Birmingham.

A day of reading, learning, and giving back to support STAIR of Birmingham (Start the Adventure in Reading) is set on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Barnes & Noble. The purpose of the event is to support STAIR of Birmingham (Start the Adventure in Reading).

During this event, the following activities are planned:

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy storytime sessions with the participation of staff and board members, who will read books to growing readers. The activity aims to stimulate the imaginations of the children.

Artwork created by STAIR students will be showcased. The displayed artwork is expected to reflect the creative talents and imaginative abilities of the students.

A charity book fair that offers a percentage of all purchases made with a provided voucher from the event at Barnes & Noble allocated to STAIR Birmingham will be held. The funds will be utilized to acquire gift cards, allowing STAIR to purchase books for the students.

The event aims to bring together parents, tutors, students, and book enthusiasts to foster connections and share a mutual love for reading. It provides an opportunity for individuals supporting STAIR Birmingham's mission to meet like-minded peers passionate about education and literacy.

The event encourages attendees to join Barnes & Noble for a day dedicated to books and the strength of the community. The objective is to collectively support STAIR of Birmingham's mission, which is centered on nurturing a love for reading and lifelong learning among young students.

For more information about STAIR of Birmingham, visit stairbirmingham.org.