State Rep. Susan Dubose invites public to attend town hall meeting at Shelby County Services building on Sept. 12

As part of her on-going effort to keep constituents up to date on important issues and developments taking place in state government and across Alabama, State Rep. Susan DuBose (R - Hoover) announced that she is holding an open forum town hall meeting on September 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Shelby County Services Building, located at 19220 U.S. Highway 280.

Butch Burbage, who represents Shelby County on the Birmingham Water Works Board, will also provide a presentation and answer questions at the event, which is open to the public.

“In addition to reviewing the important bills and measures that were passed during the 2023 legislative session, we will look ahead to the issues that await lawmakers when we gather for the next regular session,” DuBose said. “I believe strongly that my job as a legislator is to reflect the beliefs, principles, and values of the citizens that I swore an oath to represent, and town halls like this one allow me to gather valuable feedback and insight on what my constituents want us to accomplish.”

DuBose, who holds seats on the House Health Committee, the House Education Policy Committee, and the House Fiscal Responsibility Committee, will discuss the enactment of her legislation that requires college athletes to compete in sports based upon their biological sex.

Under the provisions of the law she passed, community colleges and public four-year colleges and universities must prohibit biological males from participating in athletic teams, sports, or competitions designed for biological females, and vice versa.

Other issues of both state and local prominence will also be discussed, and constituents attending the meeting will be invited to raise topics of concern that they feel are important and in need of attention.

As the Shelby County Commission appointee to the Birmingham Water Works Board, Burbage, who is employed as a certified public accountant, will discuss developments related to the utility that directly impact residents in DuBose’s legislative district and the rest of Shelby County.